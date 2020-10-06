Sunlight Global Investment Llc Sells 700,000 Shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MCAC) Stock

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MCAC) major shareholder Sunlight Global Investment Llc sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $4,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 700,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,445,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of MCAC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.12. The stock had a trading volume of 156,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,592. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $10.75.
Mountain Crest Acquisition Company Profile
