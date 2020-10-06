Suretly (SUR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2,114.00

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 6th. During the last week, Suretly has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Suretly token can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00003324 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and Tidex. Suretly has a market cap of $82,820.29 and $2,114.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020321 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00042771 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009454 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006350 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $501.61 or 0.04742255 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00056910 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00032149 BTC.

About Suretly

SUR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,535 tokens. The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Suretly

Suretly can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

