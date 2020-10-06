Swerve (SWRV) Tops One Day Volume of $3.02 Million

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded down 29.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 6th. One Swerve token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00005779 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swerve has traded 53% lower against the dollar. Swerve has a market cap of $4.57 million and approximately $3.02 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009444 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00258636 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00035549 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00081956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.68 or 0.01497940 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00154767 BTC.

Swerve Token Profile

Swerve’s total supply is 9,183,201 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,471,299 tokens. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi

Swerve Token Trading

Swerve can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swerve using one of the exchanges listed above.

