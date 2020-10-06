Tether Hits 24-Hour Volume of $44.66 Billion (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. During the last seven days, Tether has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Tether has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion and $44.66 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00009470 BTC on exchanges including UEX, Sistemkoin, Kucoin and Trade By Trade.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00258626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00034264 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00080266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.17 or 0.01497040 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00152801 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009543 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether was first traded on June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 16,025,587,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,607,118,421 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tether’s official website is tether.to

Buying and Selling Tether

Tether can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, DigiFinex, Kryptono, Binance, MBAex, IDAX, OOOBTC, BtcTurk, BitMart, IDCM, Gate.io, Kucoin, Bit-Z, CoinTiger, Exmo, Huobi, Bitfinex, BigONE, CoinEx, Upbit, ABCC, ZB.COM, Cobinhood, Iquant, BTC-Alpha, Trade By Trade, CoinBene, Liqui, EXX, Instant Bitex, Bittrex, C2CX, UEX, B2BX, Sistemkoin, OKEx, Coinut, FCoin, TOPBTC, HitBTC, TDAX, LBank, BitForex, QBTC, Kraken, ChaoEX, DragonEX and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

