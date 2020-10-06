The European Investment Trust (LON:EUT) Trading Down 0.6%

The European Investment Trust Plc (LON:EUT)’s share price traded down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 860 ($11.24) and last traded at GBX 861 ($11.25). 24,994 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 50,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 866 ($11.32).

The stock has a market cap of $348.52 million and a PE ratio of -14.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 866 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 591.77.

About The European Investment Trust (LON:EUT)

The European Investment Trust plc is an investment company. The Company’s objective is to achieve long-term capital growth through a diversified portfolio of Continental European securities. The Company’s investment portfolio includes its investments in various sectors, such as basic materials, consumer goods, consumer services, financials, healthcare, industrials, oil and gas, technology, telecommunications, utilities, and cash and other assets.

See Also: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for The European Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The European Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.