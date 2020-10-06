Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Trading Down 4.7%

Tofutti Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB)’s stock price was down 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.62 and last traded at $1.62. Approximately 1,686 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 3,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 million, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.60.

Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.24 million during the quarter. Tofutti Brands had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 2.42%.

Tofutti Brands, Inc engages in the development, production, and marketing of TOFUTTI branded dairy free frozen desserts and other food products in the United States and internationally. It offers frozen desserts, including frozen sandwiches and chocolate-coated crispy cones; dairy free vegan cheese products, such as cream cheese, sour cream, cheese slices, and dairy free ricotta cheese alternatives; spreads; and frozen food products comprising frozen crepes.

