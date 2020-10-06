TOKPIE (TKP) Achieves Market Cap of $196,891.15

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded up 166.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 6th. TOKPIE has a total market capitalization of $196,891.15 and $333.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOKPIE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including token.store and VinDAX. During the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded up 20.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000039 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000081 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002420 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001316 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000058 BTC.

CRYPTOFOREX (CFX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009443 BTC.

TOKPIE Profile

TOKPIE is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 tokens. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

TOKPIE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and token.store. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

