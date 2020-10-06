TRON Reaches Market Cap of $1.80 Billion (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. In the last week, TRON has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. TRON has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and $1.30 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax, Allcoin, LiteBit.eu and Tidex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009461 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00259729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00034592 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00081108 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $158.55 or 0.01498917 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00153481 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009532 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON’s genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. The official website for TRON is tron.network . The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation . TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TRON

TRON can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

