TrueChain One Day Volume Reaches $3.42 Million (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One TrueChain token can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00002178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, HitBTC, Bithumb and ZB.COM. TrueChain has a total market cap of $18.34 million and approximately $3.42 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TrueChain has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020324 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00042979 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009453 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006374 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $504.21 or 0.04765034 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00057000 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00032165 BTC.

TrueChain Token Profile

TRUE is a token. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro . TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup

TrueChain Token Trading

TrueChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, DragonEX, Bithumb, ZB.COM, HitBTC and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

