TrueChain Price Tops $0.23 on Exchanges (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 6th. One TrueChain token can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00002178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, HitBTC, Bithumb and OKEx. TrueChain has a total market capitalization of $18.34 million and $3.42 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TrueChain has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020324 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00042979 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009453 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006374 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $504.21 or 0.04765034 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00057000 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00032165 BTC.

TrueChain Token Profile

TrueChain (TRUE) is a token. It launched on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup . The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro

TrueChain Token Trading

TrueChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinBene, DragonEX, Bithumb, OKEx and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

