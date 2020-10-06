TTC Price Tops $0.0205 (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 6th. In the last week, TTC has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One TTC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, BitForex, Bibox and Bittrex. TTC has a market cap of $9.12 million and $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020305 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00042729 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006406 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009442 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $501.64 or 0.04735471 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00056960 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00032122 BTC.

TTC Coin Profile

TTC is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, IDEX, Bittrex, Upbit and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

