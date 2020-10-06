Ubex Market Capitalization Hits $930,106.55 (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last week, Ubex has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $930,106.55 and approximately $487,781.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including BitMart, Fatbtc, IDEX and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00030816 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.70 or 0.00847570 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Show (SHOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Ubex Token Profile

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,983,601,665 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,169,010,037 tokens. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex

Ubex Token Trading

Ubex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BTC-Alpha, LBank, YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Fatbtc, Bilaxy, BitMart, BitForex and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

