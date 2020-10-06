UGAS (UGAS) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.18 Million

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last seven days, UGAS has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. UGAS has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and $524,599.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UGAS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bgogo, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UGAS alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020305 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00042729 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006406 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009442 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $501.64 or 0.04735471 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00056960 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00032122 BTC.

UGAS Token Profile

UGAS (UGAS) is a token. It launched on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB

UGAS Token Trading

UGAS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UGAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UGAS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.