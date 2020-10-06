UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $63.73 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) will post $63.73 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.41 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $64.35 billion. UnitedHealth Group reported sales of $60.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 14th.

On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full-year sales of $254.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $251.09 billion to $257.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $278.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $267.38 billion to $288.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total value of $3,856,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,271,985.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $3,035,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at $48,321,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,522 shares of company stock worth $39,886,448 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 14.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 966,461 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,016,000 after purchasing an additional 118,621 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,003,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,472,427,000 after buying an additional 212,240 shares during the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,955 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $3.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $314.45. 2,434,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,312,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $324.57. The company has a market cap of $298.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $309.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

