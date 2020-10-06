Veltyco Group (LON:VLTY) Trading Up 3.1%

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2020

Veltyco Group PLC (LON:VLTY)’s share price rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.70 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.40 ($0.11). Approximately 17,381 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 62,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.15 ($0.11).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5.85. The company has a market cap of $5.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.92.

About Veltyco Group (LON:VLTY)

Veltyco Group PLC engages in marketing and promoting gaming Websites, lottery, and online financial trading operations in British Virgin Islands, EU countries, and other Non-EU countries. It focuses on generating marketing leads and entering into marketing contracts for various activities of its partners in sports betting, casinos, poker games, lottery, and online financial trading.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Veltyco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veltyco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit