Verge (XVG) Hits Market Cap of $64.80 Million

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. During the last week, Verge has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. Verge has a total market cap of $64.80 million and $1.72 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Crex24, Coindeal and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.30 or 0.00428768 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011358 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000587 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003582 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002759 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,368,553,543 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com

Verge Coin Trading

Verge can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Upbit, Trade Satoshi, YoBit, Gate.io, Coindeal, TradeOgre, Bitbns, Graviex, Sistemkoin, Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Crex24, Binance, Stocks.Exchange, Huobi, HitBTC, SouthXchange, Bitfinex, LiteBit.eu and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

