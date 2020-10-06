Verseon (LON:VSN) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2020

Verseon Corp (LON:VSN) shares rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 74 ($0.97) and last traded at GBX 74 ($0.97). Approximately 3,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 75,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.50 ($0.95).

The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.41 million and a PE ratio of -5.17.

About Verseon (LON:VSN)

Verseon Corporation, a pharmaceutical company, designs and develops novel therapeutics for various diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing oral anticoagulants for various cardiovascular indications with novel pharmacology; kallikrein inhibitors for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and hereditary angioedema; and novel angiogenesis inhibitors for the treatment of solid tumors.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Verseon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verseon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit