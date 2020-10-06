Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ: PLAY):

10/1/2020 – Dave & Buster’s Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/23/2020 – Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

9/18/2020 – Dave & Buster’s Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

9/18/2020 – Dave & Buster’s Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

9/11/2020 – Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $15.00 to $17.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/11/2020 – Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $18.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/11/2020 – Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

9/7/2020 – Dave & Buster’s Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

9/5/2020 – Dave & Buster’s Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/1/2020 – Dave & Buster’s Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $17.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Dave & Buster's have underperformed the industry so far this year. The dismal performance can be primarily attributed to the coronavirus pandemic. Due to this the company is witnessing significant decline in traffic. Owing to the unprecedented and evolving nature of the crisis, the company has not provided fiscal 2020 financial guidance. However, the company’s sales-boosting initiatives along with the continual expansion plans are likely to drive growth once the outbreak eases. Also, increased focus on promotional activities is likely to aid sales in the upcoming periods. Nonetheless, earnings estimates for 2021 have remained unchanged over the past 30 days, depicting analysts optimism regarding the stock growth potential.”

8/20/2020 – Dave & Buster’s Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/14/2020 – Dave & Buster’s Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Dave & Buster's have underperformed the industry so far this year. The dismal performance can be primarily attributed to the coronavirus pandemic. Due to this the company is witnessing significant decline in traffic. Owing to the unprecedented and evolving nature of the crisis, the company has not provided fiscal 2020 financial guidance. However, the company’s sales-boosting initiatives along with the continual expansion plans are likely to drive growth once the outbreak eases. Also, increased focus on promotional activities is likely to aid sales in the upcoming periods. Nonetheless, earnings estimates for 2020 have remained unchanged over the past 30 days, depicting analysts optimism regarding the stock growth potential.”

8/12/2020 – Dave & Buster’s Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ:PLAY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.46. 5,547,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,904,575. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.93. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $735.82 million, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.69.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.20. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $50.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 6,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $123,891.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,424 shares in the company, valued at $667,388.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 13,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $252,183.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,511.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

