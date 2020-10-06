Woodford Patient Capital Trust (LON:WPCT) Shares Down 2%

Woodford Patient Capital Trust PLC (LON:WPCT)’s share price traded down 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 32.61 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 33.60 ($0.44). 1,888,608 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 2,977,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.30 ($0.45).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 36.36. The stock has a market cap of $331.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33.

Woodford Patient Capital Trust Company Profile (LON:WPCT)

Woodford Patient Capital Trust plc specializes in investments in startups, early stage, growth stage, and mature stage investments. These include companies at a pre-revenue and pre-profit stage which have strong intellectual property and technology. The fund primarily invests in the healthcare, financials, industrials, technology, consumer goods, telecommunications, basic materials, and biotechnology sector.

