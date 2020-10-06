ZMINE Market Capitalization Achieves $343,385.98 (ZMN)

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 6th. One ZMINE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and BX Thailand. ZMINE has a total market capitalization of $343,385.98 and $134.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZMINE has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZMINE alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00009754 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00077456 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000881 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000295 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00021151 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00007716 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

ZMINE Token Profile

ZMINE is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 220,381,405 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,336,646 tokens. The official website for ZMINE is zmine.com . ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZMINE is medium.com/zmineofficial

Buying and Selling ZMINE

ZMINE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZMINE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZMINE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZMINE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZMINE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.