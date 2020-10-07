$0.18 EPS Expected for Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Three analysts have made estimates for Cimarex Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is ($0.18). Cimarex Energy posted earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to $1.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $5.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cimarex Energy.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $249.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.21 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on XEC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BofA Securities raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Cimarex Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Cimarex Energy in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

In other news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 12,500 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $351,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 35,389 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 197,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,069,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 229,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 78,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XEC traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.21. 37,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,287,294. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. Cimarex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $55.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 19.73%.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

