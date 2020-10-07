-$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.64) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.25). Marriott Vacations Worldwide posted earnings of $1.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 132.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $6.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $480.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.41 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on VAC shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.71.

VAC stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.96. 16,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,903. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.42 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $131.27.

In other news, VP Brian E. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $142,230.00. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

