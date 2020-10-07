$1.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) to announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.22. Regal Beloit reported earnings per share of $1.35 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $4.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Regal Beloit.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.28. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $634.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

In other news, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total transaction of $407,647.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,281.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean A. Foate sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total transaction of $723,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,458,206.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,887 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 104.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 369.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 417.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBC stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.10. 6,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,212. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.90. Regal Beloit has a 52 week low of $51.99 and a 52 week high of $103.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.86%.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

