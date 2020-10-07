$1.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) This Quarter

Analysts predict that South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) will report $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for South State’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.48. South State posted earnings of $1.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South State will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $4.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.87. South State had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $216.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.65 million.

Several research firms have commented on SSB. BidaskClub raised shares of South State from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of South State in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James began coverage on South State in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of South State from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

In other news, CEO John C. Corbett purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of South State by 7.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 172,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,859 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of South State by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 493,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,970,000 after acquiring an additional 28,624 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in South State by 847.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 29,514 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in South State by 392.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 31,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 24,847 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in South State by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSB stock traded up $2.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.26. The stock had a trading volume of 12,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,376. South State has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $88.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 1.10.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

