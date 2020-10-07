$1.52 EPS Expected for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) will report $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Nordson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.56. Nordson posted earnings of $1.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordson will report full year earnings of $5.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.16 to $6.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $538.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.36 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NDSN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.83.

Nordson stock traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $200.55. The company had a trading volume of 8,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,578. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Nordson has a one year low of $96.46 and a one year high of $208.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.67 and a 200 day moving average of $177.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.58%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total transaction of $794,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,565,388.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 3,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 2.9% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the second quarter valued at $799,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 31.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 190,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,095,000 after acquiring an additional 46,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

