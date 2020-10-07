$120.33 Million in Sales Expected for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) will announce $120.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Merchants’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $116.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $124.00 million. First Merchants reported sales of $111.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full year sales of $487.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $471.70 million to $508.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $477.83 million, with estimates ranging from $472.50 million to $481.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.30 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 8.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FRME. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First Merchants from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of First Merchants from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in First Merchants by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Merchants by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 173,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in First Merchants by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in First Merchants by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 10,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in First Merchants by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRME traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.92. 187,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,328. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.17. First Merchants has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

