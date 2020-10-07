1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FCOB) Trading Up 4.5%

1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FCOB)’s stock price was up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.75 and last traded at $5.75. Approximately 12,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the average daily volume of 4,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.67 and its 200-day moving average is $5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.18.

1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FCOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.36 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FCOB) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 467,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,933 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned approximately 9.41% of 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 18.29% of the company’s stock.

1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FCOB)

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for 1st Colonial Community Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services in New Jersey. The company offers various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, club accounts, interest on lawyers trust accounts fund accounts, and business and personal checking accounts.

