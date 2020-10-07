$20.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) will post sales of $20.40 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.53 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.28 billion. Johnson & Johnson reported sales of $20.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full year sales of $80.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $80.43 billion to $81.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $87.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $86.42 billion to $88.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

NYSE JNJ traded up $1.62 on Wednesday, reaching $147.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,415,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,312,074. The firm has a market cap of $389.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.29. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,757,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,539,000 after acquiring an additional 152,727 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $1,097,000. DC Investments Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.8% during the first quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,128,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

