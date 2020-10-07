$5.59 Billion in Sales Expected for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) to post sales of $5.59 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.52 billion and the highest is $5.67 billion. NextEra Energy posted sales of $5.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full-year sales of $20.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.48 billion to $20.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $21.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.72 billion to $21.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NextEra Energy.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.35.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $6.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $297.12. 2,497,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,487,333. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $174.80 and a 12 month high of $299.30. The company has a market cap of $145.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $280.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61.

NextEra Energy shares are set to split on the morning of Tuesday, October 27th. The 4-1 split was announced on Monday, September 14th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, October 26th.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.91%.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $50,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $49,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,331 shares of company stock worth $14,782,720. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 129.8% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 164.6% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 38.7% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

