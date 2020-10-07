$671.82 Million in Sales Expected for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) will post $671.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $650.60 million and the highest is $710.00 million. Kansas City Southern posted sales of $747.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full-year sales of $2.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kansas City Southern.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $547.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KSU. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kansas City Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $154.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.48.

In other news, COO Jeffrey M. Songer sold 4,492 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total value of $707,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 917 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total transaction of $169,067.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,766.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,409 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,672 in the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KSU. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 167.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 57.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 635 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock traded up $3.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $183.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,894. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $200.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kansas City Southern (KSU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.