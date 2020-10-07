$967.54 Million in Sales Expected for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) will announce sales of $967.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for Lennox International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $903.00 million and the highest is $1.02 billion. Lennox International reported sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full year sales of $3.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.54 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lennox International.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.35. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $941.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

LII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lennox International from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Lennox International from $198.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lennox International from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Lennox International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Lennox International from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.36.

Shares of LII traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $277.73. 277,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,246. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $163.40 and a 52 week high of $289.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $275.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 27.52%.

In related news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 4,502 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total transaction of $1,212,883.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,567 shares in the company, valued at $13,892,665.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 634 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.66, for a total value of $167,160.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,217.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,392 shares of company stock valued at $5,798,959. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Lennox International during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lennox International (LII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.