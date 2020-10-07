Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC (ASCI.L) (LON:ASCI) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.06

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC (ASCI.L) (LON:ASCI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.06 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of ASCI stock opened at GBX 260 ($3.40) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 175 ($2.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 350 ($4.57). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 262.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 250.86. The company has a market capitalization of $57.26 million and a P/E ratio of 2.68.

About Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC (ASCI.L)

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

