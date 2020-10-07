Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC (ASCI.L) (LON:ASCI) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.06

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC (ASCI.L) (LON:ASCI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.06 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of ASCI stock opened at GBX 260 ($3.40) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 175 ($2.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 350 ($4.57). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 262.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 250.86. The company has a market capitalization of $57.26 million and a P/E ratio of 2.68.
About Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC (ASCI.L)
