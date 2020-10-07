ABN AMRO Group (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Shares Down 4.8%

ABN AMRO Group NV (OTCMKTS:ABMRF)’s stock price fell 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.50. 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.61.

ABN AMRO Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ABMRF)

ABN AMRO Group N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Direktbank, Florius, and Moneyou names; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans names.

