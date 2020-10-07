ABN AMRO Group (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Shares Down 4.8%

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2020

ABN AMRO Group NV (OTCMKTS:ABMRF)’s stock price fell 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.50. 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.61.

ABN AMRO Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ABMRF)

ABN AMRO Group N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Direktbank, Florius, and Moneyou names; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans names.

Further Reading: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit