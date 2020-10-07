Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.76

Acadian Timber Corp (TSE:ADN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.76 and traded as high as $15.97. Acadian Timber shares last traded at $15.91, with a volume of 2,772 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Acadian Timber from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Acadian Timber from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th.

Get Acadian Timber alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.78. The company has a market cap of $272.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.89, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$11.46 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acadian Timber Corp will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

About Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN)

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides managements services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.