Achain Market Cap Tops $7.58 Million (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges. Achain has a market capitalization of $7.58 million and approximately $3.28 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Achain has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020266 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00042851 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006860 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009404 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $507.62 or 0.04772165 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00057227 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00031865 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 973,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Achain is www.achain.com

Achain Coin Trading

Achain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

