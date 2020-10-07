Acorn International (NYSE:ATV) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.55

Shares of Acorn International, Inc. (NYSE:ATV) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.55 and traded as high as $14.95. Acorn International shares last traded at $14.94, with a volume of 2,979 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.61.

Acorn International Company Profile (NYSE:ATV)

Acorn International, Inc, an integrated multi-platform marketing company, develops, promotes, and sells products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Integrated Direct Sales and Nationwide Distribution Network. The company, through its direct sales business platform, markets and sells products directly to consumers through its outbound marketing platform and Internet sales platform.

