Actinium (ACM) Price Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Actinium has a market cap of $163,847.19 and $352,159.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Actinium has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Actinium Coin Profile

Actinium is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 24,869,650 coins. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org . The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto

Actinium Coin Trading

Actinium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

