Adams (LON:ADA) Stock Price Up 200%

Adams PLC (LON:ADA)’s stock price rose 200% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7.50 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.10). Approximately 6,935 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 13,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.50 ($0.03).

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 million and a PE ratio of -12.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8.28.

About Adams (LON:ADA)

Adams Plc is a venture capital fund specializing in early stage investments. It prefers to invest in the biotechnology sector, life sciences and technology sectors but will also consider investments in other sectors. It focuses its investments in small and medium sized enterprises based in UK and Europe but will also consider other parts of the world.

