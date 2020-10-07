Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) rose 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $86.28 and last traded at $86.15. Approximately 46,894,977 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 66,670,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.80.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $71.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, 140166 upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.91.

The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.26 and its 200 day moving average is $62.70. The company has a market cap of $99.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $5,962,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 788,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,705,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 7,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $639,201.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,065.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 533,635 shares of company stock worth $39,566,516. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 28,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 27,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. 66.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

