Affymax (OTCMKTS:AFFY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.05

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2020

Affymax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFFY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.23. Affymax shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 94,269 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05.

About Affymax (OTCMKTS:AFFY)

Affymax, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was developing drugs to enhance the treatment of serious and often life-threatening conditions in the United States. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in New York, New York.

