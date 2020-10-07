Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.77

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.77 and traded as low as $9.70. Air T shares last traded at $9.79, with a volume of 575 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.75. The company has a market cap of $27.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The transportation company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air T had a negative return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $36.97 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Air T stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 78,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000. FMR LLC owned about 2.72% of Air T as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 17.64% of the company’s stock.

About Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT)

Air T, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and ground support services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2018, this segment had 79 aircrafts under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

