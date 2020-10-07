AirSwap Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.50 Million (AST)

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One AirSwap token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001033 BTC on exchanges. AirSwap has a market cap of $16.50 million and approximately $11.53 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AirSwap has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020263 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00042859 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006858 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009397 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $507.85 or 0.04771063 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00057186 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00031891 BTC.

About AirSwap

AirSwap (AST) is a token. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io

AirSwap Token Trading

AirSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

