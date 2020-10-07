Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $31.07

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (OTCMKTS:ANCUF)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.07 and traded as high as $34.89. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at $34.85, with a volume of 1,743 shares changing hands.

ANCUF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.44.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.25 and its 200-day moving average is $31.18.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

