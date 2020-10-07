Alliance One International (NYSE:AOI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alliance One International, Inc. (NYSE:AOI) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.40. Alliance One International shares last traded at $23.95, with a volume of 2,969,800 shares trading hands.

Alliance One International Company Profile (NYSE:AOI)

Alliance One International, Inc purchases, processes, packs, stores, and ships leaf tobacco for the manufacturers of cigarettes and other consumer tobacco products worldwide. It operates through North America and Other Regions segments. The company is involved in processing and selling flue-cured, burley, and oriental tobaccos that are used in international brand cigarettes.

