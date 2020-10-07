Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $50.19

Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $50.19 and traded as high as $53.52. Alliant Energy shares last traded at $53.31, with a volume of 1,463,109 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays lowered Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $763.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.48 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 52,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 332.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 538,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,807,000 after buying an additional 413,783 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 53,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,747,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,297,000 after buying an additional 184,310 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 808,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,673,000 after buying an additional 29,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

