Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.79 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) will report sales of $64.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $64.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $66.16 million. Amicus Therapeutics reported sales of $48.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $256.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $253.61 million to $261.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $346.46 million, with estimates ranging from $319.46 million to $420.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Amicus Therapeutics.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 129.10% and a negative return on equity of 65.53%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FOLD shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.85.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $310,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,991,718.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 24,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $344,221.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 363,546 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,653.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 262,977 shares of company stock worth $3,909,753. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $119,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $162,000.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $14.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,796,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,902. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average of $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.17. Amicus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $16.13.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.