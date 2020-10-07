Ampleforth (AMPL) Market Cap Hits $75.35 Million

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 7th. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $75.35 million and $2.63 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth token can currently be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00006540 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and Bilaxy. Over the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded up 4.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020271 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00042810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009401 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $507.63 or 0.04771057 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00057198 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00031898 BTC.

Ampleforth Profile

Ampleforth (CRYPTO:AMPL) is a token. Its launch date was June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth’s total supply is 219,418,586 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,278,158 tokens. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org . Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/# . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

Ampleforth can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

