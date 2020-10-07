Analysts Anticipate Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $842.51 Million

Brokerages expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) will announce sales of $842.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $840.00 million and the highest is $855.91 million. Skyworks Solutions posted sales of $827.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full-year sales of $3.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.08.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $891,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,898.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $142,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,415.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,325,785 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Washburn Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 198.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 203,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,557,000 after buying an additional 135,105 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 61.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 135,149 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,663,000 after buying an additional 51,186 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,888 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 327.6% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 16,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,251,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,416. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.91. The company has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.23. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $67.90 and a 52-week high of $154.24.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

