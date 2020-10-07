Analysts Expect FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $175.65 Million

Equities analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) will announce sales of $175.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FormFactor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $175.00 million to $176.30 million. FormFactor posted sales of $140.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full-year sales of $668.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $663.60 million to $672.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $713.90 million, with estimates ranging from $692.50 million to $735.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $157.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.00 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 12.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of FormFactor in a report on Friday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FormFactor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.70.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $577,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 401,633 shares in the company, valued at $9,277,722.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $64,119.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,087.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,010 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,119. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORM. FMR LLC raised its position in FormFactor by 261,685.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,572 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in FormFactor in the first quarter worth about $16,102,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in FormFactor by 110.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 991,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,928,000 after purchasing an additional 519,861 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in FormFactor by 246.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 643,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,870,000 after purchasing an additional 457,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in FormFactor by 90.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 886,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,819,000 after purchasing an additional 420,300 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FORM traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,469. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.27. FormFactor has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $33.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.26 and its 200-day moving average is $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

