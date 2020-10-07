Analysts Expect ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) will announce $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.74. ViacomCBS reported earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ViacomCBS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VIAC. Benchmark increased their target price on ViacomCBS from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.38.

NASDAQ VIAC traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.83. The company had a trading volume of 346,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,313,007. ViacomCBS has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.43. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 0.6% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 3.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 24,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at $27,000. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

